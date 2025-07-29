Smart Money Is Betting Big In CCL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival CCL we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $331,865 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $397,745.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.0 and $35.0 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carnival's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carnival's significant trades, within a strike price range of $18.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Carnival Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.65 $4.55 $4.55 $32.00 $125.1K 188 54 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $11.8 $11.5 $11.8 $20.00 $118.0K 6.4K 110 CCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $11.85 $11.65 $11.75 $18.00 $117.4K 188 100 CCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $2.14 $2.06 $2.1 $28.00 $105.0K 1.9K 1 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $5.2 $4.25 $4.25 $25.00 $86.2K 22 203

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It recently folded its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carnival, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Carnival

With a volume of 3,479,186, the price of CCL is down -1.88% at $29.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Carnival

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $36.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $37. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $38. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $38. * An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $36. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $31.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carnival options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.