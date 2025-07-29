Eli Lilly Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Eli Lilly LLY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Eli Lilly.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,407,168, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,266,115.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $850.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eli Lilly's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eli Lilly's significant trades, within a strike price range of $500.0 to $850.0, over the past month.

Eli Lilly Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $61.2 $61.2 $61.2 $800.00 $416.1K 970 170 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $32.9 $22.9 $27.3 $780.00 $273.0K 92 0 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $29.25 $25.15 $29.25 $790.00 $183.8K 243 47 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $17.85 $17.0 $17.55 $800.00 $174.5K 174 429 LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $62.2 $61.0 $61.0 $800.00 $128.1K 970 90

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eli Lilly, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Eli Lilly

With a volume of 1,584,362, the price of LLY is down -5.12% at $766.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1038.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $942.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.