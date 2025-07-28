A Closer Look at AeroVironment's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on AeroVironment AVAV, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AVAV often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for AeroVironment. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 8% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $68,808, and 11 calls, totaling $1,125,150.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $310.0 for AeroVironment over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AeroVironment's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AeroVironment's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AeroVironment Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $24.5 $23.8 $23.8 $310.00 $426.0K 302 199 AVAV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $56.9 $53.5 $54.95 $230.00 $219.8K 231 0 AVAV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $24.5 $23.8 $23.8 $310.00 $214.2K 302 289 AVAV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $57.9 $55.0 $57.34 $260.00 $68.8K 60 1 AVAV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $100.6 $90.7 $95.37 $250.00 $47.6K 36 0

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment in which it supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky. The company is a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. It develops and deploy autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AeroVironment, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AeroVironment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 667,876, the price of AVAV is up 1.14% at $276.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AeroVironment

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $299.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on AeroVironment with a target price of $285. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for AeroVironment, targeting a price of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on AeroVironment with a target price of $300. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $335. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $301.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.