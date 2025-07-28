Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in IREN

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on IREN.

Looking at options history for IREN IREN we detected 59 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $537,965 and 52, calls, for a total amount of $3,193,987.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $40.0 for IREN over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IREN's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IREN's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

IREN 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.43 $1.38 $1.38 $20.00 $274.6K 40.0K 3.5K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $12.00 $273.4K 1.3K 46 IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.6 $7.5 $7.54 $10.00 $150.8K 53.5K 715 IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.28 $11.00 $113.2K 1.4K 943 IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $0.74 $0.72 $0.74 $16.50 $103.6K 3.5K 4.5K

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

In light of the recent options history for IREN, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is IREN Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 19,428,962, the IREN's price is down by -7.59%, now at $16.38.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IREN

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $19.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $16. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on IREN with a target price of $22.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.