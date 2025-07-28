10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $175.00 $138.5K 53.6K 123.3K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $155.00 $32.4K 7.8K 24.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $200.00 $123.0K 9.7K 17.3K LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $80.00 $150.0K 2.8K 5.1K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $250.00 $29.1K 30.6K 3.6K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $520.00 $32.8K 3.2K 2.1K ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $250.00 $520.0K 9.3K 1.6K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $130.00 $32.2K 7.0K 898 CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $125.00 $33.4K 985 651 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $5.00 $40.1K 3.5K 587

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.5K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 53661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 7838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 665 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 9772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRCX LRCX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 2879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 30618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 3291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $520.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 9307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 7017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $406.0 per contract. There were 985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 53 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $40133.0 per contract. There were 3565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

