Smart Money Is Betting Big In UPST Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $232,430 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $3,040,053.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $120.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Upstart Hldgs stands at 1070.42, with a total volume reaching 6,475.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Upstart Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.25 $18.85 $19.0 $80.00 $1.8M 7.5K 3.0K UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.9 $7.75 $7.75 $90.00 $387.5K 1.1K 531 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.5 $16.4 $16.5 $85.00 $82.5K 523 51 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.5 $18.45 $18.5 $85.00 $74.0K 626 6 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $13.65 $12.05 $12.32 $75.00 $61.5K 129 50

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Upstart Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Upstart Hldgs's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,524,063, the price of UPST is up 1.6% at $84.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Upstart Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $71.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $71.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

