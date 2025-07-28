Spotlight on Wayfair: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Wayfair W.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with W, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Wayfair.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $572,134, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $1,053,010.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $100.0 for Wayfair over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wayfair options trades today is 1044.18 with a total volume of 2,069.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wayfair's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Wayfair Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $10.2 $9.7 $9.75 $57.50 $975.0K 5.8K 1.0K W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.55 $10.4 $10.55 $67.50 $171.9K 2 50 W PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.2 $34.95 $34.95 $100.00 $83.8K 85 25 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $12.2 $11.95 $12.1 $78.00 $64.1K 0 106 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $8.4 $8.2 $8.34 $65.00 $58.3K 130 70

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (88% of 2024 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It's also embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2024, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

In light of the recent options history for Wayfair, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Wayfair's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,240,178, with W's price up by 3.07%, positioned at $67.38.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Wayfair

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $71.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Wayfair, maintaining a target price of $80. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $65. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Wayfair, maintaining a target price of $70. * An analyst from Zelman & Assoc has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

