Spotlight on Snap: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Snap SNAP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Snap.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $285,478, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $497,628.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $15.0 for Snap during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Snap's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Snap's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $15.0, over the past month.

Snap Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.51 $0.5 $0.51 $12.00 $123.3K 7.4K 3.4K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.63 $0.62 $0.63 $13.00 $100.5K 7.6K 1.6K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.52 $0.51 $0.52 $12.00 $82.8K 7.4K 1.6K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.52 $0.51 $0.52 $12.00 $63.3K 7.4K 2.8K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.47 $0.46 $0.47 $8.00 $57.8K 20.1K 8.3K

About Snap

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Snap, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 8,350,977, the SNAP's price is up by 1.02%, now at $9.87.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

Expert Opinions on Snap

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $9.9.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Snap options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.