Behind the Scenes of Viking Therapeutics's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Viking Therapeutics VKTX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VKTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Viking Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,000, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $736,285.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $60.0 for Viking Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Viking Therapeutics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Viking Therapeutics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Viking Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.7 $40.00 $93.5K 3.0K 305 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.25 $4.25 $60.00 $85.4K 29.4K 306 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.95 $8.65 $8.65 $35.00 $76.1K 2.8K 175 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.19 $2.0 $2.19 $40.00 $43.5K 5.2K 350 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.45 $4.2 $4.2 $60.00 $42.0K 29.4K 406

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Viking Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Viking Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,469,535, the price of VKTX is up 4.3% at $34.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Viking Therapeutics

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.0.

* An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $122. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Viking Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $38.

