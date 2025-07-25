Futu Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Futu Holdings.

Looking at options history for Futu Holdings FUTU we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $921,340 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $451,305.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $250.0 for Futu Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.15 $10.45 $10.45 $150.00 $418.0K 113 400 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $4.25 $3.95 $4.25 $160.00 $85.0K 1.1K 609 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $4.3 $4.0 $4.2 $160.00 $84.0K 1.1K 812 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $53.6 $51.4 $53.6 $110.00 $64.3K 4 12 FUTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $43.8 $41.35 $42.35 $120.00 $63.5K 2 15

About Futu Holdings

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and the United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services, and interest income.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Futu Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Futu Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,174,004, the price of FUTU is down -2.48% at $162.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Futu Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $176.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Futu Holdings, maintaining a target price of $176. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $176.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.