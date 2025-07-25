Smart Money Is Betting Big In RKT Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rocket Companies RKT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RKT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Rocket Companies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $121,690, and 6 are calls, amounting to $342,328.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $18.0 for Rocket Companies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rocket Companies options trades today is 5454.86 with a total volume of 7,698.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rocket Companies's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.0 to $18.0 over the last 30 days.

Rocket Companies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $2.09 $1.84 $1.86 $13.00 $109.7K 720 595 RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $0.51 $0.48 $0.51 $15.50 $89.6K 1.9K 3.4K RKT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.99 $1.96 $1.99 $14.20 $67.6K 28.9K 385 RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $0.55 $0.5 $0.5 $15.50 $49.7K 1.9K 1.6K RKT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.37 $1.32 $1.32 $18.00 $37.3K 3.0K 504

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a financial services company that was originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985 and is currently based in Detroit. Rocket Companies offers a wide array of services and products but is best known for its Rocket Mortgage business. The company's mortgage lending operations are split between its direct-to-consumer lending, which sees borrowers accessing the company's lending arm directly through either its mobile app or website, and its partner network where mortgage brokers and other firms use Rocket's origination process to offer loans to their customers. The company has rapidly gained market share in recent years and will also be the largest mortgage servicer in the US following its acquisition of the Mr. Cooper Group.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rocket Companies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Rocket Companies Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 10,920,563, with RKT's price up by 0.3%, positioned at $14.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Rocket Companies

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $14.67.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Market Perform rating on Rocket Companies with a target price of $14. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Rocket Companies, targeting a price of $14. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rocket Companies, targeting a price of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

