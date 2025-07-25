10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $80.00 $55.2K 6.8K 6.6K AMBC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.00 $35.3K 5.0K 3.8K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $87.50 $28.0K 4.2K 2.8K GNW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.00 $237.5K 4.1K 2.5K V PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $350.00 $581.2K 219 306 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $395.00 $71.1K 160 288 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $25.00 $30.2K 3.6K 218 RELY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $17.50 $25.6K 31.5K 155 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $115.00 $30.7K 22.6K 152 RKT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.00 $28.1K 297 151

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For XYZ XYZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 614 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 6833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMBC AMBC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 882 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 64 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 5000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3882 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 4291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNW GNW, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 238 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 4107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 328 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $581.2K, with a price of $2325.0 per contract. There were 219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 21 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $395.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.1K, with a price of $2370.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 210 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 3677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RELY RELY, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 31592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 175 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $1535.0 per contract. There were 22696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT RKT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 147 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

