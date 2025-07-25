10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $320.00 $34.9K 16.4K 241.5K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.00 $51.8K 44.6K 2.7K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $125.00 $30.2K 16.1K 2.4K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $17.50 $84.8K 523 1.7K CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $27.7K 5.1K 1.7K SBET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $20.00 $54.9K 31 1.3K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $30.00 $50.7K 28.8K 1.3K LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $210.00 $64.5K 813 1.2K MBLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.00 $41.8K 2.0K 1.2K W CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $57.50 $45.6K 7.8K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 16455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 540 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 44610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 16147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS KSS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 792 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 792 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.8K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG CMG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 175 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 5145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET SBET, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 28819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 547 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY MBLY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1191 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 2025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 7810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

