Centrus Energy Unusual Options Activity For July 25

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Centrus Energy. Our analysis of options history for Centrus Energy LEU revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $129,450, and 19 were calls, valued at $3,240,540.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $320.0 for Centrus Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Centrus Energy stands at 95.89, with a total volume reaching 1,509.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Centrus Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $91.0 $89.0 $89.0 $170.00 $222.6K 349 150 LEU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $90.8 $89.0 $89.0 $170.00 $222.5K 349 300 LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $89.0 $88.2 $89.0 $170.00 $222.5K 349 200 LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $91.0 $88.3 $89.0 $170.00 $222.5K 349 175 LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $91.0 $88.2 $89.0 $170.00 $222.5K 349 125

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Centrus Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Centrus Energy

Currently trading with a volume of 451,740, the LEU's price is up by 1.1%, now at $245.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days.

Expert Opinions on Centrus Energy

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $197.0.

* An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $220. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $148. * An analyst from Northland Capital Markets has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $205. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $215.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.