Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UPS Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service.

Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $708,715 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $297,469.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $120.0 for United Parcel Service, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Parcel Service's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Parcel Service's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Parcel Service Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.4 $19.9 $20.4 $120.00 $175.4K 2.2K 86 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.52 $2.34 $2.5 $115.00 $125.0K 858 590 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.2 $15.85 $16.2 $115.00 $111.7K 2.3K 100 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.35 $4.2 $4.2 $104.00 $94.5K 84 235 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $13.7 $12.1 $13.1 $100.00 $65.5K 2.4K 118

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United Parcel Service, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of United Parcel Service

With a trading volume of 1,431,259, the price of UPS is up by 0.55%, reaching $103.09.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About United Parcel Service

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $119.33.

