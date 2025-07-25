Medpace Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Medpace Hldgs MEDP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MEDP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Medpace Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $417,924, and 4 are calls, amounting to $585,440.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $370.0 to $460.0 for Medpace Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Medpace Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Medpace Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $370.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Medpace Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MEDP CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $70.0 $65.0 $65.0 $370.00 $247.0K 356 38 MEDP CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $68.9 $65.0 $65.0 $370.00 $234.0K 356 74 MEDP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $33.2 $33.1 $33.2 $460.00 $172.2K 113 101 MEDP PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $33.1 $31.4 $33.1 $460.00 $142.3K 113 46 MEDP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $42.0 $34.4 $38.2 $460.00 $57.3K 3 15

About Medpace Hldgs

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms. It also offers ancillary services, including bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has more than 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and its operations are primarily based in the US, with additional presence in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Medpace Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Medpace Hldgs

With a trading volume of 325,118, the price of MEDP is down by -2.35%, reaching $444.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Medpace Hldgs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $434.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.