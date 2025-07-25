This Is What Whales Are Betting On Spotify Technology

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Spotify Technology SPOT, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SPOT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Spotify Technology. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 43% bullish and 31% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $67,096, and 15 calls, totaling $785,200.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $350.0 to $705.0 for Spotify Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 54.36 with a total volume of 97.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $705.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $122.15 $115.0 $119.57 $570.00 $119.5K 11 10 SPOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $122.25 $118.15 $120.08 $680.00 $96.0K 105 8 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $38.25 $37.3 $37.3 $695.00 $74.6K 44 26 SPOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $85.55 $82.75 $83.87 $680.00 $67.0K 229 8 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $126.4 $124.95 $126.4 $630.00 $63.2K 44 5

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Current Position of Spotify Technology

With a trading volume of 496,724, the price of SPOT is up by 0.01%, reaching $681.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Spotify Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $823.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $850. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $850. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $800. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $840. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $775.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.