What the Options Market Tells Us About Avis Budget Gr

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Avis Budget Gr CAR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Avis Budget Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 0% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $758,235, and 4 are calls, amounting to $309,863.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $250.0 for Avis Budget Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Avis Budget Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Avis Budget Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Avis Budget Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $31.4 $30.0 $30.82 $200.00 $447.2K 863 133 CAR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $11.5 $9.6 $10.43 $150.00 $150.8K 500 133 CAR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $20.0 $18.9 $18.98 $195.00 $136.4K 15 72 CAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $24.3 $22.0 $22.5 $220.00 $94.5K 45 42 CAR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $7.0 $6.0 $6.39 $200.00 $93.5K 674 133

About Avis Budget Gr

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of automotive vehicle rental and car-sharing services. Its brands include Avis, Budget, and Zipcar. Avis is targeted to serve the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry, while Budget is focused on value-conscious customers. The company operates its own network of rental locations and licenses its brands to franchisees. Zipcar is a car-sharing service that allows members to use the company-owned Zipcar fleet at an hourly rate. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Americas.

Where Is Avis Budget Gr Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 101,354, with CAR's price up by 0.2%, positioned at $207.96.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 4 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Avis Budget Gr

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $196.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Avis Budget Gr with a target price of $196.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Avis Budget Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.