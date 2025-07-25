What the Options Market Tells Us About Adobe

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Adobe ADBE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADBE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Adobe.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $646,370, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $105,040.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $420.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 342.43 with a total volume of 34.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $45.15 $42.5 $43.29 $370.00 $207.7K 34 0 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $41.35 $39.3 $40.79 $390.00 $195.7K 951 0 ADBE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $61.95 $59.7 $60.85 $420.00 $121.6K 1.1K 20 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $43.9 $42.55 $42.91 $390.00 $85.8K 0 20 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $139.4 $135.65 $138.87 $510.00 $69.4K 4 5

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Adobe, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 108,012, the price of ADBE is down -0.44% at $370.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Adobe

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $280.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

