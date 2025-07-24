Smart Money Is Betting Big In MELI Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MercadoLibre MELI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MELI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 33 extraordinary options activities for MercadoLibre. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $438,970, and 22 are calls, amounting to $900,774.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2070.0 to $2600.0 for MercadoLibre during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MercadoLibre's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MercadoLibre's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2070.0 to $2600.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $102.2 $102.1 $102.19 $2100.00 $81.7K 68 8 MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $82.4 $66.8 $73.16 $2450.00 $73.1K 42 31 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $660.0 $628.0 $640.0 $2380.00 $64.0K 2 1 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $214.9 $210.0 $210.0 $2300.00 $63.0K 51 3 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $314.9 $299.3 $310.0 $2400.00 $62.0K 40 2

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MercadoLibre, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 115,347, the MELI's price is down by -0.08%, now at $2392.63.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $2987.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2975. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $3000.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.