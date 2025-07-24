A Closer Look at Riot Platforms's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Riot Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Riot Platforms RIOT revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $272,240, and 19 were calls, valued at $787,914.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $29.0 for Riot Platforms over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $29.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $15.00 $78.0K 2.2K 200 RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.5 $1.49 $1.5 $15.00 $75.0K 384 513 RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.12 $2.1 $2.1 $10.00 $72.4K 4.4K 729 RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.19 $2.17 $2.17 $14.00 $64.8K 5.7K 373 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.21 $1.18 $1.2 $17.00 $59.9K 8.3K 887

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Riot Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Riot Platforms's Current Market Status

With a volume of 55,478,965, the price of RIOT is up 3.09% at $14.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Riot Platforms

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $18.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Riot Platforms, maintaining a target price of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

