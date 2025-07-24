Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ONON

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on On Holding.

Looking at options history for On Holding ONON we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $348,841 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $844,862.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $60.0 for On Holding, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in On Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to On Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

On Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.05 $2.93 $2.99 $52.50 $179.4K 2.3K 1 ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $52.50 $102.9K 2.3K 849 ONON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.74 $2.73 $2.74 $47.50 $100.5K 195 139 ONON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $11.4 $11.3 $11.4 $60.00 $93.4K 420 82 ONON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.81 $2.69 $2.69 $52.50 $80.7K 2.3K 1.8K

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific region.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with On Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of On Holding

Currently trading with a volume of 2,920,258, the ONON's price is down by -0.99%, now at $51.13.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

Expert Opinions on On Holding

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $66.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $66.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for On Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.