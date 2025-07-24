AutoZone Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AutoZone. Our analysis of options history for AutoZone AZO revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $58,862, and 27 were calls, valued at $2,015,112.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2500.0 to $4100.0 for AutoZone over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AutoZone's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AutoZone's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2500.0 to $4100.0, over the past month.

AutoZone 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $950.0 $940.0 $950.0 $3000.00 $380.0K 11 4 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $250.0 $240.0 $250.0 $3630.00 $175.0K 9 7 AZO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $1458.0 $1442.0 $1450.5 $2500.00 $145.0K 1 1 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $1290.3 $1250.3 $1280.5 $2700.00 $128.0K 1 1 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $855.0 $841.4 $850.0 $3200.00 $85.0K 10 4

About AutoZone

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. The firm operates more than 6,500 stores domestically, serving the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) end markets. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, AutoZone manages a wide array of stock-keeping units applicable to numerous vehicle makes and models, providing its consumers with ample product availability. The firm drives traffic by providing superior and convenient customer service as AutoZone's team of knowledgeable staff assists consumers with diagnosing a vehicle's problem, selecting the necessary part for replacement, and occasionally, installation. The company also operates internationally, with more than 800 stores in Mexico and over 100 in Brazil.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AutoZone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of AutoZone

Trading volume stands at 120,709, with AZO's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $3771.19.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On AutoZone

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4050.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on AutoZone, maintaining a target price of $4050.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.