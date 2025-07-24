Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Quantum Computing

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Quantum Computing.

Looking at options history for Quantum Computing QUBT we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $121,000 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $347,480.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.0 to $25.0 for Quantum Computing during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Quantum Computing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Quantum Computing's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Quantum Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QUBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $2.35 $2.2 $2.3 $17.00 $139.2K 5.1K 605 QUBT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $2.35 $2.2 $2.3 $17.00 $90.8K 5.1K 1.0K QUBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $1.3 $1.2 $1.2 $17.00 $48.0K 268 783 QUBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $0.95 $0.85 $0.87 $17.00 $43.5K 604 1.3K QUBT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.0 $8.4 $8.4 $25.00 $42.0K 576 150

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc is an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. Its products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Quantum Computing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Quantum Computing

Trading volume stands at 8,115,359, with QUBT's price down by -1.32%, positioned at $17.24.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Quantum Computing

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Quantum Computing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.