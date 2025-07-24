Behind the Scenes of C3.ai's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards C3.ai AI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for C3.ai. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 64% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $251,908, and 9 are calls, amounting to $435,385.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.5 to $47.5 for C3.ai over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for C3.ai's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of C3.ai's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $47.5 in the last 30 days.

C3.ai Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.86 $0.86 $0.86 $35.00 $124.5K 5.8K 2.5K AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $0.65 $0.64 $0.64 $26.50 $78.3K 5.5K 4.3K AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $2.0 $1.93 $2.0 $28.50 $57.2K 965 13 AI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.25 $10.2 $10.2 $17.50 $50.9K 600 167 AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.2 $10.05 $10.2 $17.50 $50.9K 600 117

About C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

In light of the recent options history for C3.ai, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

C3.ai's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 10,873,182, the AI's price is down by -5.38%, now at $27.59.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On C3.ai

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $33.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for C3.ai, targeting a price of $27. * An analyst from WestPark Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $40.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.