Smart Money Is Betting Big In ALAB Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Astera Labs ALAB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALAB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Astera Labs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,148, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $504,503.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $150.0 for Astera Labs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Astera Labs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Astera Labs's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $35.3 $35.3 $35.3 $90.00 $116.4K 458 33 ALAB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $7.2 $6.1 $7.2 $130.00 $72.0K 140 0 ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $22.5 $22.3 $22.5 $100.00 $67.5K 852 31 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.7 $8.5 $8.66 $125.00 $51.1K 433 61 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $16.0 $15.6 $15.8 $110.00 $47.4K 731 32

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

In light of the recent options history for Astera Labs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Astera Labs Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,043,205, with ALAB's price up by 1.41%, positioned at $121.17.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 12 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Astera Labs

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $120.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

