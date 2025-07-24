Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Shopify

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Shopify SHOP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SHOP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Shopify. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 76% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $1,259,112, and 5 are calls, amounting to $226,175.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $140.0 for Shopify, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Shopify's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Shopify's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Shopify Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $10.15 $10.05 $10.05 $120.00 $723.6K 605 728 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $110.00 $296.8K 2.1K 655 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.45 $6.45 $100.00 $77.4K 2.4K 195 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $24.5 $24.2 $24.25 $140.00 $58.2K 91 24 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.85 $18.8 $18.8 $105.00 $56.4K 494 33

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Shopify, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,007,191, with SHOP's price up by 0.56%, positioned at $122.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Shopify

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $126.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Shopify with a target price of $145. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Shopify, targeting a price of $120. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Loop Capital lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Shopify, targeting a price of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Shopify options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.