This Is What Whales Are Betting On Blackstone

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Blackstone BX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Blackstone. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 58% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $272,830, and 6 are calls, amounting to $1,009,155.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $157.5 to $190.0 for Blackstone over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $157.5 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $27.75 $26.2 $27.75 $160.00 $474.5K 513 250 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $27.75 $27.3 $27.75 $160.00 $213.6K 513 2 BX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $6.35 $6.05 $6.35 $180.00 $127.7K 830 23 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $8.9 $7.8 $7.8 $170.00 $126.3K 514 196 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $19.0 $15.8 $19.0 $190.00 $57.0K 20 30

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.167 trillion in total asset under management, including $860.1 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of March 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (34% and 40%), credit and insurance (32% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (8% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Blackstone's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 840,774, the price of BX is up by 2.35%, reaching $176.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Blackstone

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $163.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone with a target price of $168. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $157. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Blackstone with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $167.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.