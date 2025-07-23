Oscar Health's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oscar Health OSCR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OSCR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 42 extraordinary options activities for Oscar Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $543,785, and 27 are calls, amounting to $1,113,633.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $35.0 for Oscar Health during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oscar Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oscar Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Oscar Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $1.5 $1.4 $1.45 $13.50 $72.2K 3.6K 680 OSCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $7.4 $7.2 $7.2 $10.00 $72.0K 615 118 OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $0.35 $0.3 $0.35 $15.00 $70.0K 14.0K 3.1K OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.0 $2.95 $3.0 $20.00 $60.0K 3.6K 323 OSCR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $0.35 $0.3 $0.3 $14.00 $59.9K 36.1K 2.3K

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

In light of the recent options history for Oscar Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Oscar Health

Trading volume stands at 34,415,842, with OSCR's price down by -2.93%, positioned at $14.27.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oscar Health

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $12.25.

* An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $17. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on Oscar Health, maintaining a target price of $11. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $11. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.