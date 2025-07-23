Behind the Scenes of Toll Brothers's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Toll Brothers TOL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TOL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Toll Brothers. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 10% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $712,475, and 8 are calls, amounting to $268,402.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $165.0 for Toll Brothers over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Toll Brothers's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Toll Brothers's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Toll Brothers Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TOL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $40.7 $38.8 $39.25 $165.00 $686.8K 0 175 TOL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $43.4 $41.4 $42.4 $85.00 $50.8K 0 12 TOL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.1 $2.95 $3.0 $130.00 $37.7K 1.2K 2.6K TOL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.41 $155.00 $34.1K 135 100 TOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $130.00 $33.0K 1.2K 310

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sale price well above public competitors'. The company operates in over 60 markets across 24 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-homebuyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represent most of company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers across the US. It has its headquarters in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Where Is Toll Brothers Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 804,960, with TOL's price up by 1.9%, positioned at $128.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Toll Brothers

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $142.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Seaport Global has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $161. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Toll Brothers, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Toll Brothers with a target price of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Toll Brothers options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.