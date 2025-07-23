10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $155.00 $137.3K 14.1K 5.5K LUNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $12.50 $27.3K 72 1.5K VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $140.00 $200.2K 43.0K 687 SPCE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.00 $48.2K 1.9K 536 HON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $250.00 $27.1K 4.3K 497 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $80.00 $59.1K 2.8K 374 ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $29.0K 20.4K 356 DRS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $48.00 $52.5K 64 315 JCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $110.00 $61.2K 798 178 ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $370.00 $46.5K 1.0K 51

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For RTX RTX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 704 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.3K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 14160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUNR LUNR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT VRT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.2K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 43053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPCE SPCE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 1984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON HON, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 4304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB RKLB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 541 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 2892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACHR ACHR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 177 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 20425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DRS DRS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JCI JCI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 153 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETN ETN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $2320.0 per contract. There were 1067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

