10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $335.00 $31.2K 8.9K 29.1K
WEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $12.00 $35.0K 4.3K 8.8K
BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $123.00 $25.8K 7.8K 5.3K
PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $105.00 $46.1K 11.9K 1.6K
SBET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $58.00 $40.1K 13.5K 1.0K
MBLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $15.00 $120.0K 879 560
DECK PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $108.00 $47.8K 5 405
AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $150.00 $40.0K 17.8K 323
ORLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $94.67 $34.6K 1.0K 253
CAKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $100.9K 361 82

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $1041.0 per contract. There were 8937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WEN WEN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 583 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 4376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 7831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1003 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 68 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 11908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBET SBET, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 422 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 13597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY MBLY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DECK DECK, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 177 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 17881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORLY ORLY, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $94.67 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1082 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAKE CAKE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 177 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.9K, with a price of $2970.0 per contract. There were 361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

