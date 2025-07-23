SoundHound AI Unusual Options Activity For July 23

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on SoundHound AI SOUN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for SoundHound AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $318,800, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $325,273.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $9.5 to $18.0 for SoundHound AI over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoundHound AI's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoundHound AI's whale trades within a strike price range from $9.5 to $18.0 in the last 30 days.

SoundHound AI Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.73 $1.69 $1.72 $10.00 $292.4K 5.5K 3.4K SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $2.4 $2.1 $2.2 $9.50 $155.7K 1.4K 709 SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.7 $1.65 $1.65 $17.00 $57.7K 3.0K 14 SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.41 $1.4 $1.4 $13.00 $32.2K 6.0K 546 SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.83 $2.68 $2.7 $12.00 $27.5K 9.7K 136

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

Where Is SoundHound AI Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 17,023,789, the SOUN's price is up by 1.5%, now at $11.51.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On SoundHound AI

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $12.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.