Centrus Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Centrus Energy.

Looking at options history for Centrus Energy LEU we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $340,475 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $440,975.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $270.0 for Centrus Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Centrus Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Centrus Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $180.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $55.6 $53.3 $54.25 $240.00 $113.9K 15 21 LEU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $55.2 $54.2 $54.25 $240.00 $81.3K 15 36 LEU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $32.0 $31.9 $32.0 $270.00 $80.0K 25 36 LEU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $59.8 $58.0 $58.0 $180.00 $52.2K 41 11 LEU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $55.2 $53.2 $54.38 $180.00 $49.0K 41 20

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Centrus Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Centrus Energy's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 515,976, the LEU's price is up by 4.33%, now at $225.19.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Centrus Energy

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $197.0.

* An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $220. * An analyst from UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $215. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $148. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Centrus Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.