AST SpaceMobile Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile ASTS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $288,900, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $876,992.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $90.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AST SpaceMobile's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AST SpaceMobile's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.1 $14.5 $14.5 $60.00 $255.2K 538 176 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.5 $2.45 $2.5 $90.00 $124.7K 1.4K 752 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.0 $5.8 $6.0 $60.00 $90.0K 6.6K 259 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $57.00 $68.0K 1.5K 478 ASTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $3.4 $2.96 $3.2 $56.00 $64.0K 778 217

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

In light of the recent options history for AST SpaceMobile, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of AST SpaceMobile

Currently trading with a volume of 1,677,468, the ASTS's price is up by 3.73%, now at $59.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on AST SpaceMobile

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $55.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.