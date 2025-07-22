Smart Money Is Betting Big In BKNG Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Booking Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Booking Holdings BKNG revealed 72 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 52 were puts, with a value of $3,470,581, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,171,255.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4600.0 to $8300.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 31.13 with a total volume of 966.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $4600.0 to $8300.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $289.2 $285.7 $285.7 $5500.00 $342.8K 28 22 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $1952.0 $1916.1 $1940.0 $7600.00 $194.0K 0 2 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $1940.0 $1916.0 $1940.0 $7600.00 $194.0K 0 1 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $1936.0 $1900.0 $1929.2 $7600.00 $192.9K 0 4 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $1928.6 $1900.0 $1928.6 $7600.00 $192.8K 0 3

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Booking Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Booking Holdings

With a trading volume of 92,752, the price of BKNG is up by 1.59%, reaching $5767.28.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5580.33.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $5630. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $5411. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5700.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.