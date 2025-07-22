10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $170.00 $28.8K 24.9K 179.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $215.00 $94.0K 55.4K 113.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $152.50 $39.4K 3.4K 20.8K PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $150.00 $162.5K 10.9K 9.0K INFY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $18.00 $103.9K 20.0K 9.0K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $28.3K 31.5K 4.7K BBAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $15.00 $30.2K 10.3K 3.2K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $280.00 $43.3K 2.7K 3.2K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $125.00 $49.1K 21.4K 1.9K IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $40.00 $68.4K 430 1.3K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 24957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 179362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 502 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 55464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $394.0 per contract. There were 3400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 10915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INFY INFY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1650 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.9K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 20028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 178 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 31535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBAI BBAI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 10369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 213 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 21407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ IONQ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.