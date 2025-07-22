Smart Money Is Betting Big In TGT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Target TGT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Target.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $102,000, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,876,126.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $125.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.85 $5.75 $5.76 $110.00 $720.0K 5.8K 1.6K TGT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $19.75 $18.15 $18.95 $100.00 $284.2K 2.2K 0 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.39 $1.34 $1.38 $110.00 $276.0K 15.4K 3.0K TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $1.44 $1.31 $1.42 $105.00 $82.5K 4.0K 1.9K TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $32.0 $31.6 $32.0 $80.00 $80.0K 10.6K 35

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to appeal to a more affluent consumer base.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Target, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Target's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,665,624, the price of TGT is up 0.88% at $102.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Target

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $91.0.

* An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $91.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

