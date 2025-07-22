This Is What Whales Are Betting On IREN

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on IREN.

Looking at options history for IREN IREN we detected 81 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 49% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $667,537 and 72, calls, for a total amount of $5,285,809.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $40.0 for IREN during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IREN's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IREN's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

IREN Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.19 $1.18 $1.18 $12.00 $245.3K 2.6K 2.0K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $20.00 $225.0K 39.0K 681 IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.06 $2.05 $2.06 $25.00 $144.2K 2.1K 848 IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.71 $2.65 $2.71 $20.00 $135.7K 16.1K 12.5K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.62 $2.58 $2.58 $20.00 $129.0K 16.1K 23.4K

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with IREN, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

IREN's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 24,709,952, the IREN's price is up by 0.91%, now at $18.32.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IREN

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $22.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on IREN with a target price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IREN options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.