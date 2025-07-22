United Parcel Service's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Parcel Service UPS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 9%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $227,943, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $693,948.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $125.0 for United Parcel Service during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.45 $5.3 $5.3 $100.00 $227.9K 4.7K 454 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $11.4 $11.0 $11.4 $90.00 $153.9K 217 135 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.15 $12.85 $13.15 $100.00 $127.5K 2.8K 94 UPS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $13.15 $13.15 $13.15 $100.00 $123.6K 2.8K 94 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $10.25 $10.05 $10.25 $90.00 $92.2K 157 90

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Present Market Standing of United Parcel Service

Trading volume stands at 1,604,455, with UPS's price up by 1.38%, positioned at $100.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About United Parcel Service

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $119.33.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $124. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $127. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $107.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.