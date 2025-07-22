What the Options Market Tells Us About Archer Aviation

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Archer Aviation ACHR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Archer Aviation.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,600, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $401,057.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.5 to $18.0 for Archer Aviation during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Archer Aviation's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Archer Aviation's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.5 to $18.0 in the last 30 days.

Archer Aviation Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.91 $2.91 $2.91 $8.00 $145.5K 3.8K 500 ACHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.95 $3.9 $3.9 $9.00 $39.0K 2.4K 101 ACHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.75 $7.65 $7.75 $3.50 $38.7K 2.5K 50 ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $0.49 $0.4 $0.49 $11.50 $36.3K 11.1K 767 ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $10.00 $33.7K 16.2K 108

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Archer Aviation, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Archer Aviation

With a trading volume of 9,515,967, the price of ACHR is down by -6.46%, reaching $11.09.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Archer Aviation

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $13.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $13.

