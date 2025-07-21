Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Carnival

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Carnival. Our analysis of options history for Carnival CCL revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $1,568,739, and 11 were calls, valued at $1,151,174.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $40.0 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 5510.31 with a total volume of 18,279.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.18 $2.09 $2.15 $27.00 $1.0M 6.8K 5.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.45 $20.35 $20.38 $10.00 $509.6K 6.1K 451 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $20.3 $20.25 $20.3 $10.00 $203.0K 6.1K 200 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.55 $3.45 $3.45 $30.00 $103.5K 1.7K 300 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.78 $0.77 $0.77 $28.00 $100.1K 8.9K 1.7K

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It recently folded its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

Present Market Standing of Carnival

Currently trading with a volume of 12,605,397, the CCL's price is up by 0.64%, now at $29.74.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Carnival

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $31.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $34. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $31. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Carnival with a target price of $24. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Carnival, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.