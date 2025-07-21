10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $72.7K 18.7K 4.6K COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $420.00 $57.6K 783 3.9K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $50.00 $73.1K 16.9K 3.6K XYZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $80.00 $25.5K 1.0K 3.6K GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $30.00 $29.9K 3.2K 2.4K PAGS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.00 $72.0K 1.2K 1.8K RKT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.20 $32.2K 6.3K 1.4K CIA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.00 $27.9K 10.4K 1.3K TFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $46.50 $56.4K 0 1.3K BULL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $14.00 $49.2K 0 273

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.7K, with a price of $2425.0 per contract. There were 18738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $838.0 per contract. There were 783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.1K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 16952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ XYZ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 1098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY GLXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 3296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAGS PAGS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 179 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT RKT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.20 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 6307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIA CIA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 123 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 10400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TFC TFC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1341 contract(s) at a $46.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 72 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL BULL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.