JD.com's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JD.com JD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 61 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,149,377, and 38 are calls, for a total amount of $1,575,848.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $28.0 to $40.0 for JD.com over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JD.com stands at 5896.21, with a total volume reaching 522,499.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JD.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $28.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.86 $2.84 $2.86 $35.00 $91.5K 4.5K 790 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.86 $0.85 $0.86 $40.00 $89.4K 75.8K 22.4K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.09 $2.05 $2.09 $40.00 $86.5K 7.6K 1.0K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.0 $3.9 $3.94 $36.00 $78.8K 176 200 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.95 $2.91 $2.91 $35.00 $69.8K 4.5K 470

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

JD.com's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 6,536,155, the price of JD is down by -1.09%, reaching $33.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now.

What The Experts Say On JD.com

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JD.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.