ServiceNow Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ServiceNow. Our analysis of options history for ServiceNow NOW revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $602,190, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,102,348.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $740.0 to $1280.0 for ServiceNow over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ServiceNow options trades today is 118.09 with a total volume of 887.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ServiceNow's big money trades within a strike price range of $740.0 to $1280.0 over the last 30 days.

ServiceNow 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $138.5 $136.8 $137.52 $900.00 $343.8K 348 27 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $234.0 $220.4 $231.0 $800.00 $115.5K 47 5 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $56.6 $55.9 $56.6 $970.00 $84.9K 6 17 NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $84.3 $82.4 $82.4 $980.00 $82.4K 38 10 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $61.3 $60.3 $61.3 $980.00 $79.6K 192 15

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ServiceNow, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

ServiceNow's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 478,718, the NOW's price is up by 0.27%, now at $966.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ServiceNow

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1044.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from DA Davidson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1150. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $724. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for ServiceNow, targeting a price of $1040. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on ServiceNow, maintaining a target price of $1110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ServiceNow options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.