Looking At Capital One Finl's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Capital One Finl COF, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Capital One Finl. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $255,616, and 12 are calls, amounting to $667,196.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $260.0 for Capital One Finl during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Capital One Finl's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Capital One Finl's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Capital One Finl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $110.3 $108.4 $109.4 $110.00 $109.4K 35 10 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.2 $230.00 $99.5K 4.9K 343 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.6 $7.5 $7.58 $240.00 $63.7K 1.3K 175 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $32.0 $30.2 $30.2 $190.00 $60.4K 281 25 COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.65 $2.5 $2.5 $205.00 $56.2K 0 250

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Capital One Finl, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 843,682, the COF's price is up by 0.44%, now at $219.23.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Capital One Finl

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $242.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for Capital One Finl, targeting a price of $248. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Capital One Finl, maintaining a target price of $253. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Capital One Finl, maintaining a target price of $245. * An analyst from TD Cowen upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $258. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Capital One Finl, maintaining a target price of $210.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.