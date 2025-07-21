Behind the Scenes of CrowdStrike Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 37 extraordinary options activities for CrowdStrike Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $522,553, and 29 are calls, amounting to $1,912,311.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $600.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CrowdStrike Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CrowdStrike Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $600.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $168.0 $167.0 $167.0 $330.00 $501.0K 775 30 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $173.9 $172.1 $173.0 $340.00 $173.0K 513 10 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $36.3 $33.55 $34.35 $350.00 $130.5K 554 38 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $14.5 $14.0 $13.95 $470.00 $125.6K 626 220 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $120.3 $117.55 $118.22 $600.00 $118.2K 13 10

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,351,454, the price of CRWD is up 0.92% at $480.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $505.0.

* An analyst from CFRA downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $555. * An analyst from Macquarie has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $465. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $495. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $505.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

