A Closer Look at Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Royal Caribbean Gr. Our analysis of options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $80,960, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,661,237.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $480.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Royal Caribbean Gr stands at 204.0, with a total volume reaching 911.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Royal Caribbean Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $210.0 to $480.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $84.35 $82.05 $83.2 $280.00 $274.5K 114 0 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $84.1 $82.3 $83.19 $280.00 $207.9K 114 58 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $145.15 $141.6 $143.7 $210.00 $86.2K 65 6 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $84.65 $83.45 $84.05 $280.00 $75.6K 114 86 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $84.65 $83.45 $83.85 $280.00 $75.4K 114 77

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 67 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

In light of the recent options history for Royal Caribbean Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Royal Caribbean Gr

With a volume of 373,704, the price of RCL is down -0.6% at $348.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $360.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $315. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $358. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $337. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $390. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $400.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.