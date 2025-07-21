Smart Money Is Betting Big In MSTR Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Strategy MSTR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 62 extraordinary options activities for Strategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $1,130,437, and 50 are calls, amounting to $5,427,485.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $545.0 for Strategy during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Strategy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Strategy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $545.0, over the past month.

Strategy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $87.2 $84.75 $84.8 $500.00 $866.1K 1.8K 217 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $11.9 $11.85 $11.85 $430.00 $670.5K 4.6K 2.1K MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $25.75 $25.7 $25.7 $440.00 $561.0K 2.3K 221 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $283.45 $282.2 $282.69 $150.00 $424.0K 48 122 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $85.5 $84.15 $85.5 $500.00 $239.4K 1.8K 115

About Strategy

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Strategy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Strategy

With a trading volume of 3,237,516, the price of MSTR is up by 2.69%, reaching $434.58.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 10 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Strategy

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $680.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Strategy, targeting a price of $680.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.