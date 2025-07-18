Looking At Tempus AI's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Tempus AI TEM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Tempus AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $2,006,631, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,371,060.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $80.0 for Tempus AI over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.9 $5.7 $5.71 $55.00 $1.5M 2.2K 12 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.5 $65.00 $225.6K 4.0K 743 TEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $4.6 $4.4 $4.5 $65.00 $211.5K 4.0K 1.9K TEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $3.7 $3.5 $3.6 $65.00 $126.0K 4.0K 3.5K TEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.5 $18.4 $18.4 $70.00 $112.2K 321 72

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

In light of the recent options history for Tempus AI, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Tempus AI

With a trading volume of 7,404,791, the price of TEM is down by -0.16%, reaching $60.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 18 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Tempus AI

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $72.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Tempus AI with a target price of $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.